Coronation delayed: Arrows made to wait after being held by Warriors

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Kabwe

WARRIORS 1 ARROWS 1

RED Arrows will have to look to Sunday when they face Chambishi at home to be crowned champions after Kabwe Warriors denied them the opportunity to do so yesterday following a stalemate.

With Arrows needing a win to be crowned champions, they duly took the lead on 31 minutes through Allasane Diarra, who was put through by Prosper Chiluya, but Ocean Mushure levelled seven minutes later with a well-taken free-kick which went past goalkeeper Charles Kalumba.

And with no goals coming in the second half, it meant Arrows, who had Zambia Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Colin Barry in attendance had to hold on to their celebrations.

"Our plan was to win this game but it was not in God's plans that we lift the title today," Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe said. "When it's not your