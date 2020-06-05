Sport

Corona leaves ZA hanging to ICR to fill dry coffers

June 5, 2020
1 Min Read
MPONDELA

DIANA CHIPEPO
Lusaka
WITH the 2020 Lafarge Lusaka Marathon cancelled amid the coronavirus, Zambia Athletics (ZA) fears that the association may face a huge financial crisis if the worst happens to its major money-spinner, the Inter-Company Relay (ICR).
ZA, which prides itself on being one of the few associations that raise their own income, initiated the ICR in 1999 as a major fundraising event.
But critics of long-serving ZA president Elias Mpondela, who has been at the helm of the association for two decades, have decried the emphasis of ZA on the ICR, a social event at the expense of competitive races such as the All-Comers Meet.
Upon hearing that the cancellation of the Lafarge Marathon will affect the financial position of ZA, one critic quipped: “Why can’t they get the same companies that participate in the ICR to sponsor competitive events?”
CLICK TO READ MORE

Facebook Feed

Ad1