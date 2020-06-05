Corona leaves ZA hanging to ICR to fill dry coffers

DIANA CHIPEPO
Lusaka
WITH the 2020 Lafarge Lusaka Marathon cancelled amid the coronavirus, Zambia Athletics (ZA) fears that the association may face a huge financial crisis if the worst happens to its major money-spinner, the Inter-Company Relay (ICR).
ZA, which prides itself on being one of the few associations that raise their own income, initiated the ICR in 1999 as a major fundraising event.
But critics of long-serving ZA president Elias Mpondela, who has been at the helm of the association for two decades, have decried the emphasis of ZA on the ICR, a social event at the expense of competitive races such as the All-Comers Meet.
Upon hearing that the cancellation of the Lafarge Marathon will affect the financial position of ZA, one critic quipped: “Why can’t they get the same companies that participate in the ICR to sponsor competitive events?”
