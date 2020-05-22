Corona here to stay

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

SCIENTIFIC evidence has shown that coronavirus will remain prevalent in Zambia for a long time as the country discharges 105 COVID-19 patients and records 34 new cases.

According to Zambia National Public Health Institute director Victor Mukonka, the locally generated research indicates that the coronavirus situation may escalate further if citizens do not adhere to prescribed preventive measures.

Giving a routine update on COVID-19 yesterday, Professor Mukonka urged Zambians to always observe preventive measures like social distancing and regular washing of hands with water and soap.

“COVID-19 is with us for a long time to come. Our locally generated evidence, informed by our epidemiological data, indicates that the rising trend in the number of coronavirus cases will continue.

“The more we move in with interventions to look for cases, the more you will see numbers going up,” he said.

Prof Mukonka urged the public to work with Government in striking a balance between averting the pandemic and keeping economic wheels of the country running by consistently adhering to