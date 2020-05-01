Cops to enforce mandatory wearing of facemasks on public transport

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

TRAFFIC police officers will enforce mandatory wearing of face masks on public transport vehicles in line with Statutory Instrument number 21 and 22 of 2020 on public health.

Inspector-General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says any public transport in which passengers will be found without masks will be impounded and will only be released once occupants mask up.

Mr Kanganja said in a statement yesterday that traffic officers will also resume foot and motorised patrols.

Mr Kanganja, however, said for the time being, officers will not enforce provisions relating to road tax and road service licences (identity certificate). – CLICK TO READ MORE