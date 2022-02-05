Cops steal win

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Edwin Imboela, Lusaka

NKWAZI 2 PRISON 1

IN their past three meetings in the Super League, Nkwazi and Prison Leopards have been even, with each winning one match and drawing the other.

It certainly looked like another stalemate yesterday, with the two teams tied 1-all with 10 minutes to go before the end of the match. However, Stephen Mutama had other ideas. He scored when it mattered most from a free-kick on 80 minutes as Nkwazi held on for three precious points that put them just a point below fourth-placed Nkana. Although both teams were level on 29 points going into the match, it was Nkwazi who needed the points more. The Zambia Police outfit had only recorded one win in their last five games, while Prison were unbeaten in the same number of games after picking two wins and three draws. Having won 3-1 last weekend against Lusaka Dynamos in Kabwe last weekend, Prison coach Albert Kachinga decided against making any changes to the starting line-up while also maintaining the same 3-5-2 formation. However, his set-up was given a jolt when Bernard Kumwenda gave the home team the lead on 14 minutes. It appeared like it would be an uncomfortable outing for the Kabwe side to Lusaka. However, they responded well, with former Zambia international Conlyde Luchanga equalising on 22 minutes as the two teams went on the break level. But Prison were the better side over Nkwazi, who were without head coach Dennis Makinka on the touchline as he was serving a suspension and had to watch from the stands. The points, however, are what mattered most for Nkwazi. "Sometimes it's good not to play well but come out with important goals," Nkwazi assistant coach Keegan Phiri said. Phiri is happy that the new striker, Kumwenda, who was gotten from National Division One side KYSA, is able to find the back of the net.