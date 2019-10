NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

IN CONTINUED efforts to curb the emergent violence among party cadres in the country, 11 members of Liberation Movement have been arrested for being in possession of several offensive weapons, among them 55 machetes.

Last week, United Party for National Development (UPND) supporter Lawrence Banda was shot dead when the opposition party cadres clashed with their Patriotic Front (PF) counterparts in Kaoma.