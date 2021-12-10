Cops paid over K115,000 without receipts

PRISCILLA MWILA, Parliament

TWENTY-TWO police officers were paid over K115,000 in refunds for tuition and examination fees, and book and meal allowances without providing receipts when they travelled abroad for training. Members of the Public Accounts Committee were displeased yesterday to hear that the officers got away with K116,500 as refunds despite not justifying how they spent the money. This came to light when Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security Permanent Secretary for administration Josephs Akafumba led a Zambia Police Service delegation to appear before the committee. The latest Auditor General’s report has revealed that the 22 police officers were paid K116,500 without supporting documents. Nominated Member of Parliament (MP) Likando Mufalali and his Chadiza counterpart Jonathan Daka wanted to know what necessitated the CLICK TO READ MORE