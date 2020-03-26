Cops ordered to swing into action

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

INSPECTOR-GENERAL of Police Kakoma Kanganja has directed provincial police commissioners to enforce the presidential order to close all bars, nightclubs, cinemas, gyms and casinos.

In his address to the nation on COVID-19 yesterday, President Edgar Lungu said all bars, nightclubs, cinemas, gyms and casinos should be closed for 14 days from Thursday midnight to prevent the further spread of the virus.