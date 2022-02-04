Cops hope to fly over Prison

MATHEWS KABAMBA, ROBINSON KUNDA, Kitwe

DESPITE having a quiet transfer window, the expectations at both Nkwazi and Prison Leopards are that they should be competitive. Obviously they know that they cannot be Red Arrows, the current leaders of the Super League. But that does not stop them from dreaming. With both teams tied in mid-table on 29 points, today’s meeting at Edwin Imboela Stadium in Lusaka is an opportunity not only to separate the two teams but to also move near the top four. Catching Arrows, who are on 42 points, may be unrealistic. But a win for either side will put them level on points with Green Buffaloes and only four below Green Eagles. That means something. You should know the rivalry among those from the Zambia Air Force (ZAF), Zambia Army, Zambia National Service (ZNS), Zambia Police and Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS). Nkwazi, who only added former under-20 midfielder Sydney Phiri to their ranks during the January transfer window, have not been utterly convincing recently. But assistant coach Keegan Phiri expects a different approach today. After all, this is a ‘Home Affairs’ match. “Well, it is a game between two teams from the same ministry, so you can say friendly forces, never an easy game when you play against a fellow service team,” Phiri said. “Our aim, like in any match, is that we want to win, there are no two ways about it because we have CLICK TO READ MORE