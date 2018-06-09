Cops get promotions benchmarks

CATHERINE MUMBA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT says promotion of officers in the Zambia Police Service will now be based on one’s demonstration of high levels of discipline and acquisition of new superior skills.Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo said officers should also exhibit exemplary performance of duties if they are to be promoted.

Mr Kampyongo said this yesterday during a closing ceremony of a senior commanders training course which has been running for one month.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/