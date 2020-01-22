Cops at Football House

Soccer Review with KELVIN KACHINGWE

IF WHAT happened at Football House on Saturday is anything to go by, then indications are that the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) emergency general meeting on February 1 and the elective annual general meeting in March will be anything but peaceful.

During the FAZ executive committee meeting at Football House, police were called in to provide extra security. I do not know whether there was a threat of violence for FAZ to take extra precaution by beefing up security.

But one of the victims happened to be Elijah Chileshe, who stands suspended as an executive committee member by FAZ president Andrew Kamanga. But Shenko, as he is popularly known, does not recognise the suspension and says only the FAZ council can suspend him as he is an elected member.