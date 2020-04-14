Copperbelt Province should diversify

BUSINESS has cycles which are determined by forces in the market relevant to its products or services.

Ideally, no investor will just decide to take as drastic a measure as those decided upon by Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) for no reason other than the profit imperative.

It is possible that the operations could be halted and the investor withdraws from the country. Such a decision is undesirable as it would have a telling effect on the national economy.

However, Government, as a shareholder on behalf of its people, must do whatever it may take to save the mine and safeguard people’s lives.

Whether it succeeds depends on what it does or puts on the table, or how strong its voice is. If the mine closes, it is obvious that tax receipts in the national treasury will correspondingly dwindle with several ripple-effects across the whole economy.

With Mopani putting its Kitwe and Mufulira operations under care and maintenance and the 11,000-plus workforce sent on leave, the economy of the Copperbelt will suffer damage that may take long to repair.

While Government is pondering the placing of Mopani’s Kitwe and Mufulira operations under care and maintenance for three months due to a global lockdown caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the business community on the Copperbelt has yet suffered another setback. Mopani has cancelled business contracts of all its suppliers.

This decision was unavoidable considering that the mines were going to be under care and maintenance until the COVID-19 pandemic is over. That is what Mopani is saying.

Mopani, which forecasts to generate between 50,000 and 70,000 tonnes of copper this year, has suspended operations at its Kitwe and Mufulira operations with a view to cutting spending following lower copper prices and uncertainty precipitated by the global COVID-19. Of course, the justification has been dismissed by Government.

But the ripple-effects of Mopani’s decision will be felt in the entire region.

Contractors, apart from being employers, contribute to the economic well-being of the country by paying taxes to the Zambia Revenue Authority, the National Pension Scheme Authority, and local authorities, among other obligations.

Most people employed by contractors will also be sent on leave because they will be idle.

This is the spill-over effect caused by Mopani’s decision to do away with its contractors during its hiatus as mining operations are at the core of the region’s social and economic support systems.

Government, disappointed by MCM’s high-handed decisions, has threatened to revoke the mining giant’s licence.

As Government weighs its legal options, it is an opportunity for stakeholders on the Copperbelt to revisit the region’s economic diversification agenda.

Economic diversification of the Copperbelt has been on the cards for a long time because plans to reduce and mitigate the region’s vulnerability in times such as these have been foreseen.

For a long time now, the Zambia Development Agency and Zambia Consolidated Copper Mine- Investment Holdings have been identifying priority sectors for diversification.

The Copperbelt Expo held last year should have triggered the momentum for diversification to non-mining economic activities in the region.

The expo was a great platform to identify priority areas and sectors for diversification of the Copperbelt’s economy.

On the whole, the decision by Mopani should trigger a national rethink. The country should straight-away set on its economic diversification plan anchored on agriculture, tourism and manufacturing, among others.

The country has had enough of arm-twisting by some investors.