Copperbelt police curb gang activities

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

POLICE on the Copperbelt have contained gang activities in the province and have not recorded serious criminal undertakings involving notorious gang members in the recent past.Over the past three years, Kitwe has witnessed an increase in the number of gangs that have been terrorising residents of Ndeke, Bulangililo and Kwacha townships.

The gang members ruthlessly beat up innocent people, raped women and robbed others of their possessions before law enforcement agents moved in to arrest the situation.