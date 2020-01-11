Copperbelt plans theatre revival

JOHN KAPESA, Mufulira

EFFORTS to recover and revitalise theatrical activities are on the cards this weekend in Mufulira, according to a communique released in Kitwe by one of the artistes spearheading the initiative Pamela Hojane.

The revival is a follow up on discussions two years ago when the Copperbelt Theatre Arts Promoters (CTAP) was first born, but fizzled off following lack of commitment among other excuses during planning.

“This is primarily a revival of some good ideas to bring back serious theatre in theatre houses and the community on the Copperbelt,” CTAP interim secretary Pamela Hojane said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/