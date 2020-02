NKOLE MULAMBIA and KASHINGA NTAMBAKWA, Ndola

THE Patriotic Front (PF) on the Copperbelt has suspended provincial vice chairperson Christopher Kang’ombe for alleged gross misconduct.

PF provincial chairperson Nathan Chanda said yesterday that Mr Kang’ombe, who is Kitwe Mayor, misconducted himself and brought the name of the party into public ridicule and disrepute.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/