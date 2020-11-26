Copper tonne fetching $7,360

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

THE price of copper yesterday hovered around a near seven-year peak, as sentiment was lifted by prospects of United States (US) political stability, development of coronavirus vaccines and demand from China.

According to Reuters, the three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose as much as 0.9 percent to US$7,360 a tonne, a level unseen since January 2014.

On Tuesday, the price of copper, which is Zambia’s major foreign exchange earner, was US$7,218 a tonne.

Oil prices rose for a fourth straight day yesterday, shrugging off an industry report showing a higher-than-unexpected rise in US crude stockpiles