Copper Queens skipper remains upbeat

COPPER Queens captain Grace Chanda says Malawi are not a threat and Zambia will easily go past them in next Tuesday’s Morocco 2022 Africa Women Championship qualifier return match in Lusaka despite a 1-all draw in the first leg on Wednesday. Chanda said Zambia outplayed Malawi but failed to get more goals as they could not utilise the scoring opportunities. She said the team has identified its weaknesses and will perfect the finishing before the game. Chanda said she is positive that Zambia will carry the day and qualify to the next round of the qualifiers because of home advantage as well as support from fans. Zambia was held to a 1-all draw by Malawi in the first leg on Wednesday, with Chanda scoring the goal for Zambia. “We will definitely make it to the next round of the qualifiers as we are playing good football. The midfielders are feeding us with balls and everyone else is excellent. What remains is for us strikers to convert the scoring chances into goals,” she said. Chanda called on fans to turn up in numbers and support the team in the return match.

Midfielder Evelyne Katongo, who was making a second appearncae for the senior team, said the team need to work on finishing to enhance their chances of qualifying to the next. She, however, said that with hard work and commitment, the team will beat Malawi come Tuesday. "We know the way Malawi was playing yesterday (Wednesday). We are going to beat them at home because they were not a good side. We just have to utilise the scoring