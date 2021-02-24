Copper provides new hope

IT is heartening that Zambia’s copper production is at its highest in five years. The 882,061.46 tonnes produced is attributed to favourable operating conditions including stabilised electricity supply to the mines.

Clearly, Zambia is doing the right thing to boost the sector, which has for decades been the country’s main source of foreign revenue.

What is even more elating about this increase in production by 9.71 percent from 796,430.77 tonnes produced in 2019 is that the comparatively good result is despite the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2018, Zambia produced 861,946 tonnes of copper. The previous year (2017) the output was 799,329 tonnes and in 2016 it was 774,290 tonnes. Numbers do not lie. This is progress.

The ravages of COVID-19 have affected many economies. Zambia has not been spared.

The pandemic has affected productivity in many sectors due to restricted movements and interactions as a way of preventing further spread of the disease.

Some companies closed down while many others had their productivity levels reduced to minimal and unprofitable levels.

It is, therefore, assuring to learn that amid the debilitating and life threatening pandemic, mines had an uphill task to not only sustain production, but to also increase collective output. Against all odds, the mines did just that.

As Minister of Mines and Mineral Development Richard Musukwa rightly observed, the country would have certainly produced more copper if it had not been for the coronavirus pandemic.

“What is delighting is that our focus for copper production has started to give a positive trajectory to an extent that in a period of COVID-19, we managed to move from 796,430.77 tonnes to 882,061.46 tonnes,” Mr Musukwa says.

“This gives a positive trend in terms of operations, going forward. We hope to reach the benchmark and be the number one copper-producing country,” Mr Musukwa said.

Indeed the benchmark has been set and this is one that Zambia must embrace and lend a hand in achieving it.

This is a special assignment for the Zambians that are increasingly being in charge if running key mines. All eyes on Konkola Copper Mines and Mopani.

For many years, an increase in copper production and prices meant very little for Zambians because the lion’s share was always taken by the foreign mine owners.

Some of these mine owners did not only externalise proceeds (which was/is within their right) but also apparently unacceptably cheated Zambia out of revenue by under declaring production.

Now that mining is getting into the hands of Zambians, the hope is that proceeds will seep into the country’s economy.

The bulk of the much-needed foreign exchange will remain in the country and it is expected that this would stabilise the local currency and economy as a whole.

The positive ripple effects should also impact expansion plans and, therefore, create more jobs. This, inevitably, means more money in the pockets of more Zambians. Zambians cannot continue to get crumbs from their resources.

It is time more of the country’s resources are used on local development.

Zambia has sufficient and relevant skills to competently manage its resources. The mine sector should prove this.

We implore those charged with the responsibility to run the mines to work even harder this year to further increase production. Zambia must go beyond the projected 900,000 tonnes.

With the prices of copper on the rise, there can be no better time than now to dig deep and make the money Zambia needs.