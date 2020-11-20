Copper production up by 55,000 tonnes

NANCY SIAME

Lusaka

DESPITE the impact of COVID-19 which has slowed down economic activities, Zambia’s copper production

between January and September this year increased by over 55,000 metric tonnes.

Minister of Mines and Mineral Development Richard Musukwa told a media briefing yesterday that copper

production by large-scale miners during the period under review was 646,111.25 metric tonnes compared to

590,321.13 tonnes recorded over the same period last year.

Mr Musukwa attributed the increased production to improved output by Non-Ferrous Mining Cooperation Africa, Kansanshi, Lumwana and Kalumbila mining companies.