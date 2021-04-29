Copper production to hit milestone

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, NKOLE MULAMBIA

Kitwe, Lusaka

AS COPPER prices continue to surge on the international market, a mining expert at the Copperbelt University (CBU) anticipates production to hit one million tonnes per year.

CBU associate professor Peter Chileshe says revenue from mineral royalty tax is also expected to swell as the price of the red metal continues to rise.

Currently, copper is trading at US$9,700 per tonne, but rating agencies anticipate the price to hit the range of US$11,000 and US$15,000 in the next five years.

Professor Chileshe said in an interview yesterday that with the rise in copper prices, investors are likely to activate mining projects which they had shelved.

He said Zambia has also seen a number of investors seeking mineral exploration licences with a view to venturing into