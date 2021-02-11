Copper prices return to $8,000 bracket

STEPHEN PHIRI, Lusaka

COPPER prices yesterday climbed to their highest in nearly eight years, reaching US8,275 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange.

“London copper prices climbed to their highest in nearly eight years on Wednesday (yesterday), as supply worries and optimism over further U.S. stimulus boosted investor sentiment,” Reuters reported.

“The three-month copper contract on the London Metal Exchange climbed as much as 1.6 percent to US$8,275 a tonne, it’s highest since February 15, 2013. The most-traded March contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 2.1 percent to 60,500 yuan (US$9,397.04) a tonne.”

