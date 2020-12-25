Copper prices in marginal drop

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

COPPER prices on the international front yesterday marginally dropped by 0.3 percentage point although the market remained close to its highest since 2013 on expectations of economic recovery and Chinese demand.

Reuters reports that three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell to US$7,818.50 a tonne, after gaining 1.3 percent in the last session.

The price of copper, which is Zambia’s major foreign exchange earner, was US$7,845 on Wednesday.

The commodity fetched US$8,028 last on Friday last week, for the first time since early