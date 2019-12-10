Copper price up

Business

December 10, 2019
KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka
THE price of Zambia’s copper has risen marginally driven by increased demand by top consumer China.
Reuters reports that the price of copper scaled a 4-1/2-month peak yesterday after Chinese data over the weekend showed solid imports of the metal last month, signalling an improvement in the manufacturing sector despite the impact of the China-United States trade tussle on demand.
Benchmark London Metal Exchange copper rose 0.7 percentage point to US$6,032 a tonne in the morning, after climbing to US$6,038 earlier during CLICK TO READ MORE

