Copper price up

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE price of Zambia’s copper has risen marginally driven by increased demand by top consumer China.

Reuters reports that the price of copper scaled a 4-1/2-month peak yesterday after Chinese data over the weekend showed solid imports of the metal last month, signalling an improvement in the manufacturing sector despite the impact of the China-United States trade tussle on demand.

Benchmark London Metal Exchange copper rose 0.7 percentage point to US$6,032 a tonne in the morning, after climbing to US$6,038 earlier during