KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

ZCCM-INVESTMENT Holdings says its performance is expected to improve due to the rising copper price that drive the performance of the mining portfolio.Currently, Zambia’s major source of foreign exchange, copper is fetching US$ 6,971 per tonne compared to US$5,858 per tonne one year ago.

ZCCM-IH company secretary Chabby Chabala said the outlook for the copper mining industry is positive.