Copper price stabilises

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA’s major foreign exchange earner, copper, witnessed stability in price as disruption to supply caused by shutdowns of mines and shipping routes in view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) began to offset the huge hit to demand.

Zambia relies on copper, and any drastic fall in the price could have a negative impact on growth prospects.

Currently, Zambia's copper industry is a price taker and does not influence the price movements on the