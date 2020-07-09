Copper price soars to $6,195

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

THE price of copper soared to its highest level on Tuesday in more than five months due to strong demand prospects in top consumer China and worries about supplies from Chile, the world’s largest producer of the red metal.

According to Reuters, the benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange touched its highest since January 21, 2020 at US$6,195 a tonne.

“It was up 0.9 percent at $6,182 a tonne at 16:00 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT),” Reuters reports.

Equally, the Zambia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (ZEITI) reports that the price of Zambia’s major foreign exchange earner has continued to rise on the international market.

“On July 1, copper closed trading at US$6,016.5 per tonne, representing a 2.48 percent from previous week of CLICK TO READ MORE