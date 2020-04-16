Copper price rises, Kwacha to shade gains

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

COPPER prices on the international market have continued to rise while the Kwacha is anticipated to shade some of its gains in the near term in the absence of healthy greenback inflows.

China, the world’s top copper consumer, cut interest rates on its medium-term funding for financial institutions to the lowest level to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The commodity, which is Zambia's major foreign exchange earner, was up by 0.3 percentage point on the London Metal Exchange to trade at US$5,180 a tonne, reversing losses of as much as