Copper price rises

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE price of copper on the international market has continued rising, signalling hope for Zambia’s economy, which is copper mining-driven.

Any rise in the price of copper entails that the country will record improved foreign exchange inflows from export earnings, thus cushioning the falling Kwacha.

Reuters reports that prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) yesterday rose as progress in a third coronavirus vaccine-related development and strong United States factory data pointed to a positive outlook for industrial metals’ demand.

Three-month copper on the LME rose 0.6 percentage point to US$7,218 a tonne.

However, the most-traded contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slid 0.2 percentage point to