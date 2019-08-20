Copper price rises

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

DESPITE persistent United States (US)-China trade spate, global copper prices are likely to edge up following positive sentiments on the economy of China, the world’s top consumer of the red metal.

Copper, which is Zambia’s main source of foreign revenue, has witnessed a down slope in price trend, from US$5,750 on close of business on Friday to US$5,756 yesterday.

But on Monday, three-month copper price on the London Metal Exchange rose marginal by 0.02 percentage point.