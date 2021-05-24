Copper price rise giving Zambians hope

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

WITH copper prices reaching the US$10,000 a tonne bracket on the international market, Zambia is expected to gain in terms of increased revenue from the export of the commodity.

The benefits need to trickle down to majority Zambians through the allocation of proceeds to key sectors such as agriculture, education and health.

This is because agriculture is not only key in the economic sustainability of the country, but also in the drive to economic diversification, while education helps citizens become knowledgeable in the management of national resources.

A healthy citizenry participates effectively in the affairs of the country.

It is for this reason that a consortium of civil society organisations, with the support from Oxfam in Zambia, is calling on the country to ensure that it