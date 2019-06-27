Copper price rebounds

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

ZAMBIA’S main source of export earning, copper has rebound to US$6,000 levels, giving confidence of improved revenue contribution to the treasury.

Recently, the price of copper has been affected by the persistent United States (US)-China) trade war, but if the current trend of the base metal continues and hit US$7,500 per tonne, Government could collect the 10 percent mineral royalty tax from mining companies.

At the opening of the week, copper traded at US$6,051 a tonne, however, yesterday the commodity declined by 0.6 percentage point to US$6,004. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/