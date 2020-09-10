Copper price rebounds to $6,709 per tonne

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA’s major foreign exchange earner, copper, rebounded yesterday by 0.6 percentage point to US$6,709 a tonne.

On Tuesday, copper price dropped to US$6,670 a tonne as stock markets and oil prices dived and the United States (US) dollar strengthened.

Reuters reports that base metals in China fell across the board yesterday, pressured by a strong dollar and a slump in stock markets and oil prices but benchmark London copper rebounded after losses in the previous session.

"The most-traded Shanghai copper contract finished the morning session down 0.6 percentage point at