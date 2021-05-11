Copper price reaches $10,628 a tonne

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

WITH copper prices yesterday climbing to record high in both London and Shanghai markets, Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines -Investments Holdings (ZCCM-IH) is optimistic that the development will boost revenue for Mopani Copper Mines.

The prices have continued rising breaching the US$10,000 mark as hopes of improved demand and tight supply fuelled sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange touched its all-time high level of US$10,660 a tonne earlier in the session before easing to US$10,628 a tonne, but still up by two percent.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed by 4.2 percent to 77,260 yuan (US$12,014) a tonne.

ZCCM-IH chief investments officer Brian Musonda said with the acquisition of the mine by his organisation on behalf of