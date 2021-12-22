Copper price on the rise

TRYNESS TEMBO, NKOLE MULAMBIA, Lusaka

COPPER prices on London Metal Exchange yesterday edged higher buoyed by a softer United States (US) dollar to trade at US$9,491 a tonne. The price of copper, which is Zambia's major foreign exchange earner, was US$9,426 on Monday. "Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose by 0.5 percentage point to US$9,491 per tonne while the most-traded January copper contract on Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.4 percentage point to 69,180 yuan (US$10,853.47) per tonne," Reuters reports. On the local currency market, the Kwacha is this week expected to trade steady with a bias to posting gains as corporate payroll conversions start to increase. Absa Bank Zambia Plc states that the local currency traded on the back foot against the US dollar amid the growing demand from large corporates which was unmet by the market intervention by the central bank. In its market update, Absa Bank said the Kwacha was quoted at K16.450 and K16.500 on Monday and posted an intraday loss of 25 Ngwee to finally close market at K16.475 and K16.525 on the bid and offer, respectively. Zanaco said the Kwacha is this week expected to take cues from last week's developments and trade stable with a depreciation bias on the back of lingering corporate demand. Meanwhile, an economist, Kelvin Chisanga is optimistic the projected copper production of