Copper price in marginal gain

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

COPPER, which is Zambia’s main export earner, yesterday posted some marginal gains due to some signals that demand for the commodity from major consumer China would improve.

The Kwacha is expected to continue trading in the range of K15.20 and K15.30.

Reuters reports that three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.8 percentage point to US$5,580 a tonne after falling on Monday as global markets plunged on an oil price crash CLICK TO READ MORE