Copper price hits $9,600 range

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

COPPER prices yesterday rose, eyeing their highest level in nearly 10 years, as a weakening dollar and supply concerns in top producer Chile boosted prices.

The red metal, which is Zambia’s main source of export revenue, traded as high as US$9,617 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange (LME).

Any rise in the commodity impacts positively on Zambia as it results in improved United States dollar inflows and improved economic activity.

"Three-month copper on the LME rose as much as 0.6 percentage point to US$9,610 a tonne, edging close to