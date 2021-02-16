Copper price hits $8,406 per tonne

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

YESTERDAY copper prices soared to their highest level in more than eight years building on last week’s solid gains driven by expectations of stronger demand and tight supply.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) climbed as much as 0.9 percentage point to US$8,406 a tonne, its strongest since September 2012, after last week’s 5.3 percent rise.

However, light trading is likely to persist with markets in China, the world’s biggest metals consumer, closed for the Lunar New Year holiday until February 17.

Copper, which is Zambia’s major foreign exchange earner, was fetching US$8,276 on CLICK TO READ MORE