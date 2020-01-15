Business

Copper price hits $6,290

January 15, 2020
1 Min Read
MINERS processing copper at one of the mines on the Copperbelt.

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka
THE price of copper yesterday hit its highest since May last year ahead of the United States-China phase one trade deal.
The price of copper, which is Zambia’s main source of export earning, hit US$6,290 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) representing about 1.5 percent increase, the highest mark recorded since mid-last year.
Any increase in the price of copper entails improved foreign exchange revenue for Zambia, whose economy is mainly driven by copper mining.
Australian-based Business News said investors await the signing of the trade deal between the two super powers

