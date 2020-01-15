Copper price hits $6,290

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE price of copper yesterday hit its highest since May last year ahead of the United States-China phase one trade deal.

The price of copper, which is Zambia’s main source of export earning, hit US$6,290 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) representing about 1.5 percent increase, the highest mark recorded since mid-last year.

Any increase in the price of copper entails improved foreign exchange revenue for Zambia, whose economy is mainly driven by copper mining.

