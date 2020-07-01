Copper price hits $6,000 mark

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

THE copper price on the international market rebound to the US$6,000 mark per tonne yesterday due to renewed hope of anticipated improved demand for the commodity by top consumer China.

The commodity, which is Zambia’s major source of foreign exchange, has been trading below US$5,000 per tonne in the last few months.

Reuters reports that three-month copper prices on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.8 percentage point to US$6,006.50 a tonne, up 21 percent on a quarterly basis, its best since the quarter ended September 2010.

"London copper prices on Tuesday were on track for their best quarter in a decade, on optimism about a recovery in China's demand, massive global stimulus and