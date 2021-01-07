Copper price breaks $8,000 mark

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

COPPER prices yesterday breached the US$8,000 mark as investors eyed more policy support in the United States (US) amid chances that Democrats could take over control of the crucial Senate chamber.

Reuters reports that three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose by 0.4 percentage point to US$8,037.50 a tonne in the early hours of yesterday.

A rise in the price of copper, which is Zambia’s main source of export revenue, can see the country recording significant dollar inflows, which are key in cushioning the Kwacha from further depreciation.

Copper was fetching US$7,933.50 a tonne on Tuesday.

In the foreign exchange markets, the Kwacha was on Tuesday generally stable although it tilted towards depreciation.

"The Kwacha was unchanged against the US dollar on Tuesday but was expected to weaken due to heavy dollar demand from importers in sectors like energy and