Copper faces ‘superpowers’ trade war

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

COPPER, Zambia’s major foreign exchange earner, yesterday succumbed to persistent pressure from the ‘superpowers’ trade war, dropping below US$6,000 per tonne – the lowest in four months.

Investors fear the dispute will damage economic growth and weaken demand for metals.

The price of copper opened the week at US$6,040 a tonne, tilting downwards to hit US$5,965.50 a tonne on the global market. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/