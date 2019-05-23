Business

Copper faces ‘superpowers’ trade war

May 23, 2019
1 Min Read
MINERS processing copper at one of the mines on the Copperbelt.

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka
COPPER, Zambia’s major foreign exchange earner, yesterday succumbed to persistent pressure from the ‘superpowers’ trade war, dropping below US$6,000 per tonne – the lowest in four months.
Investors fear the dispute will damage economic growth and weaken demand for metals.
The price of copper opened the week at US$6,040 a tonne, tilting downwards to hit US$5,965.50 a tonne on the global market. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

