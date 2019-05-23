TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka
COPPER, Zambia’s major foreign exchange earner, yesterday succumbed to persistent pressure from the ‘superpowers’ trade war, dropping below US$6,000 per tonne – the lowest in four months.
Investors fear the dispute will damage economic growth and weaken demand for metals.
The price of copper opened the week at US$6,040 a tonne, tilting downwards to hit US$5,965.50 a tonne on the global market. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
Copper faces ‘superpowers’ trade war
