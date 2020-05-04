Copper exports rise 13 percent

TRYNESS TEMBO, NANCY MWAPE

Lusaka

COPPER exports increased to 72,000 tonnes in March from almost 63,500 tonnes in February this year.

This is despite the drop in the commodity price on the London Metal Exchange (LME) by 8.9 percent, from US$5,686.5 per tonne in February to US$5,178.7 per tonne in March.

Zambia Statistics Agency (ZAMSTATS) statistician general Mulenga Musepa said the volume of refined copper exported in March 2020 increased by 13.2 percent.

“Traditional exports (TEs) earnings increased by 13.8 percent from K5, 626.0 million (about K5.6 billion) in February 2020 to K6,402.5 million (over K6.4 billion) in CLICK TO READ MORE