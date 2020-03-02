Copper export value nosedives

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

THE decline in copper production by some mining houses has resulted in Zambia posting a drop in the export value of the metal to almost K6.2 billion in January from about K64 billion last December.

Copper, which is Zambia’s major foreign exchange earner, has witnessed a decrease in the price on the London Metal Exchange (LME) market from US$6,062.4 per tonne in December to US$6,049.2 per tonne in January.

Zambia, which is Africa’s second largest copper producer as at last November, produced 723,000 tonnes compared to the Democratic Republic of Congo’s 1.4 million tonnes CLICK TO READ MORE