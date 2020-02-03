Copper export reaches 72,000 tonnes

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

THE volumes of refined copper exported in December increased to over 72,000 tonnes from 68,000 tonnes in the previous month due to improved price on the international market.

Copper, which is Zambia’s major export earner, witnessed a rebound on the London Metal Exchange (LME), increasing by 3.5 percent from US$5,859.7 a tonne in November to US$6,062 a tonne in December.

Data from the Zambia Statistics Agency shows that the traditional exports earnings increased by 9.7 percent from about K5.8 billion in November to over K6 billion in December.

“In terms of share in total exports, traditional exports [mainly copper] recorded a 76.2 percent in revenue earnings in CLICK TO READ MORE