Copper export earnings hit K12 billion

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA’S copper export earnings in December increased by 4.3 percent to K12.2 billion from K11.7 billion the previous month due to improved commodity prices on the international market.

During the period under review, the price of copper on the London Metal Exchange has increased by 5.4 percent to US$7,755 a tonne from US$7,063 a tonne.

Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) statistician general Mulenga Musepa said the major export destinations for the commodity are Switzerland, China, Singapore and Luxembourg.

"The volume of refined copper exported for the period January to December 2020 was 931,052 metric tonnes compared to