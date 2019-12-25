Copper export earnings decline

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

COPPER export earnings have this year declined by 22 percent to US$2.8 billion from US$3.5 billion, following a drop in both export volumes and copper prices.

Policy Monitoring and Research Centre (PMRC) executive director Bernadette Zulu said the commodity prices were low during the first eight months of 2019 due to a fall in global demand mainly triggered by the United States-China trade war.

Mrs Zulu said this in a PMRC 2019 policy review