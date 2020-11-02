Copper export earning hits K12 billion

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA’S refined copper export earning in September increased by 20.8 percent to over K12.7 billion from K10.5 billion in August due to improved prices on the international market.

During the period under review, copper prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) increased by 3.3 percent to US$6,712 from US$6,496.7 per metric tonne.

Zambia Statistics Agency statistician general Mulenga Musepa said the volume of refined copper exported in September increased by 10.4 percent to 98,428 metric tonnes from 89,195 metric tonnes in August.

During the same period last year, Zambia exported 51,586.4 metric tonnes of refined copper while the price on the LME was at