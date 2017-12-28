News

Copper back with a roar

December 28, 2017
1 Min Read
MINERS processing copper at one of the mines on the Copperbelt.

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka
HIGH expectations that demand for copper by China will increase next year has pushed the price of Zambia’s top foreign exchange earner on the global market upwards, trading at over US$7,200 per tonne.

According to Reuters, the price of copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was ‘back with a roar’ after the Christmas break.
It rose by US$77 a tonne to its highest in nearly three-and-half years, on expectations of stronger demand from top consumer China in 2018.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Web Editor

Tender

Facebook Feed

Ad1