Copper back with a roar

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

HIGH expectations that demand for copper by China will increase next year has pushed the price of Zambia’s top foreign exchange earner on the global market upwards, trading at over US$7,200 per tonne.

According to Reuters, the price of copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was ‘back with a roar’ after the Christmas break.

It rose by US$77 a tonne to its highest in nearly three-and-half years, on expectations of stronger demand from top consumer China in 2018.