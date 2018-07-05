Cop sued for K300,000 over love affair allegations

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

AN ACCOUNTANT has dragged a police officer to the Lusaka High Court for allegedly insulting him and accusing him of having an affair with his wife.This is a matter in which Bruce Mwamba of Kabwata Site and Service in Lusaka has sued Sitali Muyunda of the same township for defamation.

In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court, Mr Mwamba states that he is an accountant working for JNMA Accountants of suite 702 Lottie House, Cairo Road, Lusaka.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/