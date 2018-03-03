Cop ‘steals’ at court

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

A POLICE officer has been taken to court for allegedly stealing tyres from motor vehicles parked at the Magistrate’s Court Com-plex in Lusaka as exhibits.

On January 2 this year, Silvester Mwanamwavu, 27, allegedly stole nine tyres worth K19,125, the property of the State.

Lusaka Magistrate’s Complex acting senior clerk Didie Kangwa reported the matter to the police after discovering that the tyres were missing.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/